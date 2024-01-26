Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 90476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

