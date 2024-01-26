FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $130.31

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.31 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.55). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 82,217 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, December 15th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.
FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.
