FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Up 0%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09. 2,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $207.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMAR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $180,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.