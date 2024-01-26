FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $49,000.
FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of FCN stock opened at $194.41 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting
In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
