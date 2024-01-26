Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $8.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Funko by 166.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Funko by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

