Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $8.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.
FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Funko
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
Funko Stock Up 1.4 %
Funko stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Funko
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.