Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.09. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.

Fuse Medical Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Fuse Medical

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.