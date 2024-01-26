Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.09. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 234 shares changing hands.
Fuse Medical Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Fuse Medical
Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.
