Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of FUSN opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

