FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Issues Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at $577,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,750 shares of company stock worth $91,075 over the last 90 days. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter worth $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 360.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

