FY2023 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

