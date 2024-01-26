FY2023 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

MAG stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

