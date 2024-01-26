FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Issued By Capital One Financial

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

