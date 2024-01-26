FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Issued By Cormark

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

