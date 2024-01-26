FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Lifted by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,507,000. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 36.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,269,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 875,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,012,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 933.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,946 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.