FY2023 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Lowered by Zacks Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $7.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADM. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

NYSE ADM opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

