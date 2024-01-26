FY2023 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Raised by Analyst

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $7.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $92.14.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $2,632,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter worth $65,270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

