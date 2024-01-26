FY2023 EPS Estimates for HireQuest, Inc. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HireQuest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 24.44%.

HireQuest Price Performance

HireQuest Announces Dividend

HQI opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,277.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 6,993 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $93,566.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,944. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch purchased 3,900 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $63,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,277.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HireQuest by 149,900.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. It offers staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services. The company also specializes in commercial and non-CDL drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.