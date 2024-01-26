FY2023 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $9.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.66. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

