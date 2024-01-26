FY2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Cut by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

