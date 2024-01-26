FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Issued By Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $24.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $23.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.56 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.69.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $761.01 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $768.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,703 shares of company stock worth $25,352,445 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

