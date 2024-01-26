FY2024 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Increased by William Blair

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

AMK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,722. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

