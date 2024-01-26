FY2024 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.68%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after buying an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

