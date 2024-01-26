FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,507,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 446,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

