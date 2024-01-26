FY2025 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.13.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE IMG opened at C$3.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$4.53.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

