FY2025 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 135,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 91,110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at $233,383.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

