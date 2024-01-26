Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,174,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

