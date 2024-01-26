Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases £31,485.30 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh bought 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,541 ($121.23) per share, with a total value of £31,485.30 ($40,006.73).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock traded up GBX 210 ($2.67) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 9,825 ($124.84). The stock had a trading volume of 69,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,996. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is £104.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8,305 ($105.53) and a 12 month high of £118.50 ($150.57).

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a GBX 120 ($1.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,283.69%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

