General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.63. The stock had a trading volume of 148,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.13.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

