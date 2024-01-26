Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 6.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.90. 1,123,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,799,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 32.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

