GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $5,294,250.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $5,294,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,457,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GitLab Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,385,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

