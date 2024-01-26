Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of GBCI traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 659,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBCI. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,734,000 after purchasing an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

