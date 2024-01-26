Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gladstone Land worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.97 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $500.68 million, a PE ratio of -48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -193.10%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

