Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51. 7,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
