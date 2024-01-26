Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51. 7,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 16,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 198.32% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

