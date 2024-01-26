Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in January

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of JETMF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 18.03.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.58 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

