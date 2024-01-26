Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 4.9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 138,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 724,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $35,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

