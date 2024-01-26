Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $307.29

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 307.29 ($3.90) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.79). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.79), with a volume of 15,501 shares traded.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of £85.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.29.

Insider Activity at Global Opportunities Trust

In other Global Opportunities Trust news, insider Sandy Nairn acquired 40,000 shares of Global Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £119,200 ($151,461.25). 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

