Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Shares Up 2.9%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.26. 531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Institutional Trading of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

