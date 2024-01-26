Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

KRMA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $615.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

