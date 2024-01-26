Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

GFI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

