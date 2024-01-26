Golden Green Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.32. 9,526,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,335,934. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $628.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.