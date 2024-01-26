Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Trading 8.7% Higher

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.50. 48,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 60,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Golden Matrix Group Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMGI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

