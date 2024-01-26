Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

