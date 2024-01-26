Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Shares Down 3.5%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.10 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.90). 1,664,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 897,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($0.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.24. The company has a market cap of £342.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.69 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

