Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Grab worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Grab by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 40,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Grab by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Grab by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.84.

Shares of Grab stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,557,725. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

