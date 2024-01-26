Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.57% of Grand Canyon Education worth $20,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $128.50. 77,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.02. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.65 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

