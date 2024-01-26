Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $157.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $158.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $139.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

