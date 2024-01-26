GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 6,642 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 827.2% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $386.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

