Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Financial Survey

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) and Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Stingray Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gray Television shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gray Television and Stingray Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.26 $455.00 million $0.73 13.65 Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A C($0.22) -20.32

Profitability

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than Stingray Group. Stingray Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gray Television and Stingray Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 3.41% 5.78% 1.09% Stingray Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gray Television and Stingray Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40 Stingray Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gray Television presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Stingray Group has a consensus price target of C$7.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.79%. Given Stingray Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stingray Group is more favorable than Gray Television.

Summary

Gray Television beats Stingray Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc. operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio. It also provides Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Stingray Classica, a TV channel dedicated to classical music, including operas, ballets, concerts, and documentaries; Stingray iConcerts, a source for various live concerts; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel dedicated to jazz and jazz-related genres, such as soul, blues, funk, gospel, hip-hop, fusion, reggae, Latin, swing, and bebop. In addition, the company offers karaoke services comprising Yokee Piano, Stingray Kids' Karaoke, and Yokee Music, as well as Stingray Karaoke, a video on demand and TV app. Further, it provides music videos TV channels that include Stingray Country, Stingray cmusic, PalmarèsADISQ par Stingray, Stingray Hits!, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Loud, Stingray Retro, Stingray LiteTV, and Stingray Juicebox; and operates approximately 100 radio stations across Canada, as well as offers advertising solutions. The company distributes its products and services through various platforms that include digital cable TV, satellite TV, IPTV, OTT, the internet, mobile devices, game consoles, and connected cars. It serves cable and telecom companies, retailers, small and medium businesses, and directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Stingray Digital Group Inc. and changed its name to Stingray Group Inc. in December 2018. Stingray Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

