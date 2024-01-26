Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 5.3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 342,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,339,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

