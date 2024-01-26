Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Up 9.5%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 621,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,714,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

TV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

