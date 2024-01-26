H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $1,020,373.15 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 60,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,226. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 133.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 183,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 104,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,276 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

